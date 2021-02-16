Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi - lawyer

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi - lawyerReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:11 IST
Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country's National Disaster Law. (Writing by Poppy Elena McPherson; Editing by Alex Richardson)
