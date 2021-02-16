European Court of Human Rights rules in favour of Germany over 2009 Kunduz airstrike

European Court of Human Rights rules in favour of Germany over 2009 Kunduz airstrikeReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:07 IST
The European Court of Human Rights has found no fault in German investigations into a deadly 2009 airstrike near the Afghan city of Kunduz that was ordered by the German military and killed scores of civilians.
In Tuesday's ruling, the court said there had been no violation by Germany of the European Convention on Human Rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
