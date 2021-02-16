Left Menu

Haryana: Gold, revolver, Rs 10 lakh cash stolen from BJP leader Sonali Phogat's house

Jewellery, a licensed revolver, Rs 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from BJP leader Sonali Phogats house here in Haryana, police said on Tuesday. In her complaint, Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh. Phogat in her complaint said on February 9, she went to Chandigarh after locking her house.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:27 IST
Jewellery, a licensed revolver, Rs 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from BJP leader Sonali Phogat's house here in Haryana, police said on Tuesday. In her complaint, Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh. Though there were CCTV cameras in the house, but the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage, police said. HTM Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed. Phogat in her complaint said on February 9, she went to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, police said.

Gold and silverware, a silver pot, Rs 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house, they said. Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal. PTI CORR SUN ANBANB

