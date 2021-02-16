Left Menu

Iran rejects acts against Iraqi security, denies any ties to Erbil attack

Iran said on Tuesday it opposed any acts that harmed Iraq's security and denied suggestions by some Iraqi officials that it had any link to a little-known group that has claimed responsibility for an attack on U.S.-led forces in the country. "Iran considers Iraq's stability and security as a key issue for the region...

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Tuesday it opposed any acts that harmed Iraq's security and denied suggestions by some Iraqi officials that it had any link to a little-known group that has claimed responsibility for an attack on U.S.-led forces in the country.

"Iran considers Iraq's stability and security as a key issue for the region... and rejects any action that disturbs the peace and order in that country," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media. He condemned "suspicious attempts to attribute (the attack) to Iran".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

