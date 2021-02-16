Dutch govt to appeal court order to drop night-time curfew - ANP News

Dutch govt to appeal court order to drop night-time curfew - ANP NewsReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:23 IST
The Dutch government will appeal against a court ruling on Tuesday which ordered it to end a night-time curfew on the grounds that it lacked any legal basis, news agency ANP reported.
The court order deals a blow to the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, as it has repeatedly said the measure was needed to prevent a surge of new infections due to more contagious new variants of the virus.
