Dutch govt to appeal court order to drop night-time curfew - ANP News

The Dutch government will appeal against a court ruling on Tuesday which ordered it to end a night-time curfew on the grounds that it lacked any legal basis, news agency ANP reported.

The court order deals a blow to the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, as it has repeatedly said the measure was needed to prevent a surge of new infections due to more contagious new variants of the virus.

