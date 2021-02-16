Maha: Suspect in toolkit case gets temporary pre-arrest bail

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdaygranted `transit anticipatory bail' to Shantanu Muluk, asuspect in the `toolkit' case related to the farmers' protestin which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench ofthe high court granted Muluk ten days' pre-arrest bail toenable him to apply for protection before the appropriatecourt in Delhi.

Another suspect, lawyer Nikita Jacob's similar pleawas heard by Justice P D Naik at the high court's principalbench in Mumbai, which said it would pass order on Wednesday.

Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkitand shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the DelhiPolice had alleged on Monday.

