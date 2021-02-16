Mahender Singh Kanyal appointed India's Ambassador to Syria

Mahender Singh Kanyal appointed India's Ambassador to SyriaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:22 IST
Senior diplomat Mahender Singh Kanyal has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to Syria, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday.
Kanyal, who is presently Ambassador of India to Suriname, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.
India has been providing aid and assistance to the war-torn country.
The MEA last week said India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic.
