Left Menu

FIRs filed against those who housed foreigners after Tablighi Jamaat, Police tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:54 IST
FIRs filed against those who housed foreigners after Tablighi Jamaat, Police tells HC

The police told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that those who housed foreigners attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last year, in violation of certain guidelines, have been included as accused in the FIRs lodged in connection with the event.

The submission was made by Delhi Police in the status reports filed in the high court in response to two pleas by two Indian nationals, each of whom had given accommodation to four foreigners who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event, seeking quashing of the FIRs against them.

Justice Suresh Kait listed the pleas of the two Indians -- Feroz Siddique and Rizwan -- on March 8 for further hearing along with six other similar petitions seeking quashing of the FIRs against them in connection with the event.

The court also issued notice to the police and sought a status report in the fresh six petitions, filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh. While some of the pleas are by individuals who had provided refuge to the foreigners who had attended the event and could not travel owing to the subsequent lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, others are by persons like a managing committee members or caretakers of different mosques, who have been accused of staying with the foreign nationals in the masjids under the jurisdiction of Chandni Mahal police station.

In the plea by Feroz and Rizwan, who had each provided accommodation to four women Tablighi attendees, they have contended that shelter was given to them as they had nowhere to go during the lockdown. Feroz, Rizwan and other petitioners have also contended that there is no documentation on record in either the FIR or charge sheet to indicate that they had been infected by COVID-19 and therefore, they could not have been accused of spreading the disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating some action on the issue of regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubraman...

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

Aston Martin to reveal 2021 F1 season car on March 3

Aston Martin is set to unveil its 2021 Formula 1 contender car this March 3, the team has revealed. This marks the return of the iconic British name to the F1 grid for the first time in over 60 years.The launch was previously touted for Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021