Maha: Two arrested in Palghar firing case

Two persons have been arrestedin connection with the firing in which two men were injured inNalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said onTuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused, who hadopened fire outside a shop in Moregaon on the night ofFebruary 14, inspector Pramod Bhadak of Virar police said.

The attack was a result of an old rivalry between thevictim and brother of one of the accused, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sectionsof the IPC and the Arms Act, he said, adding that furtherprobe is underway.

