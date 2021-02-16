Left Menu

Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart hold talks; vow to step up economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides held talks on Tuesday during which they reviewed bilateral ties and vowed to step up cooperation in the economic sphere and in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.A warm virtual meeting with FM Christodulides of Cyprus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:49 IST
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart hold talks; vow to step up economic cooperation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides held talks on Tuesday during which they reviewed bilateral ties and vowed to step up cooperation in the economic sphere and in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

''A warm virtual meeting with FM @Christodulides of Cyprus. Reaffirmed our deep and historical friendship. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed major regional and global developments,'' Jaishankar tweeted after talks.

Conversation reflected our shared perspectives, he added. In a virtual meeting, both ministers undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, underpinned by long-standing historical and friendly relations as well as commonality of views on major international issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two ministers appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties witnessed in the recent years and agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and people to people ties, the MEA said.

Possibilities of cooperation to counter the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed, it said.

Jaishankar and Christodoulides also discussed a wide range of regional and multilateral issues especially in the context of India's membership in the UN Security Council. Both ministers discussed India-EU relations and agreed to work closely in the context of the forthcoming India-EU leaders summit proposed to be held in Portugal in May 2021, it said.

During the meeting, Cyprus also conveyed its decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank to buy stakes in two fintech companies for Rs 6.03 cr

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will buy stakes in two fintech companies -- CityCash and Thillais Analytical Solutions -- for a total cash consideration of Rs 6.03 crore.CityCash is a bus transit-focused payments technology company which prov...

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at "jail villa"

A daughter of Dubais powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesnt know if shes going to survive this situation. T...

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021