Man stabbed to death in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:33 IST
A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and his father injured here by some unidentified assailants on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, they said.

Kumar was killed by some unidentified assailants in Gobandhan Nagar area of the city. His father was also injured in the attack and rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, the police said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified assailants and investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

