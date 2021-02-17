Yellen, ECB's Lagarde discuss U.S.-EU cooperation, boosting growth -Treasury

Yellen, ECB's Lagarde discuss U.S.-EU cooperation, boosting growth -TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 04:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 04:05 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Tuesday discussed policy tools to foster growth and job creation in the United States and Europe, as well as deepening transatlantic cooperation on economic and financial issues, the Treasury said in a statement.
In their discussion, Yellen "commended the ECB's swift and decisive policy response to the pandemic," Treasury said. She also emphasized shared U.S.-EU priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, maintaining financial stability, and fighting climate change.
