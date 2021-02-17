One more held in KPSC question paper leak case

Benglauru, Feb 17 (PTI)One more person was arrested inBelagavi in connection with the Karnataka Public ServiceCommission question paper leak case, police said on Wednesday.

Shivaling Patil from Belagavi, one of the main accused inthe case, was apprehended on Tuesday.

''He used to operate a coaching centre, which was shutdown a year ago,'' the Joint Police Commissioner of BengaluruSandeep Patil said.

According to police, Shivaling Patil used to get in touchwith the candidates and give them question papers obtainedfrom mastermind Rachappa.

So far more than 20 people have been arrested includingthe staff and the policemen deployed at the KPSC office.

The matter came to light on January 22 with the arrest oftwo persons including Rachappa, just a day before the firstdivision assistant exam was scheduled.

The KPSC cancelled the exam after the gang was busted.

