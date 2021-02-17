Left Menu

One more held in KPSC question paper leak case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:58 IST
One more held in KPSC question paper leak case

Benglauru, Feb 17 (PTI)One more person was arrested inBelagavi in connection with the Karnataka Public ServiceCommission question paper leak case, police said on Wednesday.

Shivaling Patil from Belagavi, one of the main accused inthe case, was apprehended on Tuesday.

''He used to operate a coaching centre, which was shutdown a year ago,'' the Joint Police Commissioner of BengaluruSandeep Patil said.

According to police, Shivaling Patil used to get in touchwith the candidates and give them question papers obtainedfrom mastermind Rachappa.

So far more than 20 people have been arrested includingthe staff and the policemen deployed at the KPSC office.

The matter came to light on January 22 with the arrest oftwo persons including Rachappa, just a day before the firstdivision assistant exam was scheduled.

The KPSC cancelled the exam after the gang was busted.

PTI GMSROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disneys upcoming film Cruella is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Raising fans excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company...

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021