Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive

Britain said on Wednesday that it would like to see proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, is still alive after the BBC published a video saying she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Asked if he would support seeing some kind of proof from the United Arab Emirates that Sheikha Latifa is alive, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky:

"Given what we've just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she's alive and well, of course, I think that's a natural instinct and we would certainly welcome that." Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.

