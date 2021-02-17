Left Menu

UK does not shirk responsibilities in cases like Dubai's Sheikha Latifa -Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain said it does not shirk its responsibilities in sensitive cases such as the fate of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, who said in a video that she was being held hostage in a villa.

"It's not as simple as saying well we could apply sanctions. There is a very strict legal threshold," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC radio on Wednesday.

"When there's a human rights issue or a very sensitive case we do not shirk our responsibilities."

