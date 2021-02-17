Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

Timeline: Akbar vs RamaniPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:56 IST
The following is the timeline of M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.
-- Oct 8, 2018: Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a reference to a 2017 Vogue India article she had written titled “To the Harvey Weinsteins of the World”.
-- Oct 15: Akbar files criminal defamation complaint before Delhi court.
-- Oct 17: Akbar resigns as Union minister.
-- Jan 29, 2019: Delhi court summons Ramani as accused in the case.
-- Feb 25: Delhi court grants bail to Ramani.
-- Feb 7, 2020: Court starts hearing final arguments in the case.
-- Sep 19: Judge hearing the case seeks transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.
-- Oct 22: District judge refuses to transfer the case to another court and sends it back to the magistrate who was hearing the matter.
-- Nov 18: Judge hearing the case transferred.
-- Nov 21: New judge starts hearing afresh the final arguments in the case.
-- Feb 1, 2021: Court reserves the verdict after both the parties complete their final arguments.
-- Feb 10: Judgment adjourned to Feb 17 due to late submission of written submissions.
-- Feb 17: Ramani acquitted, court dismisses the complaint filed by Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akbar
- Ramani
- To Harvey Weinsteins of the World
- Priya Ramani
- Feb 25
- Delhi
- India
- Feb 10
ALSO READ
Delhi Court to announce verdict tomorrow in MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani
#MeToo: Delhi court verdict likely tomorrow in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani
Nirav Modi's remand extended in UK until extradition judgment on Feb 25
#MeToo: Delhi court acquits Priya Ramani in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case
Despite being a victim, I had to stand in court as accused: Priya Ramani after acquittal in defamation case