BJP MLA takes swipe at Maharashtra govt as COVID-19 cases spike

BJP MLA rAshish Shela on Wednesday targeted the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on a daily basis. On Sunday, it recorded 4,092 new cases, the highest single-day spike in more than a month. The caseload in the state reached 20,71,306 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 51,591, as per the state health department.

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of taking steps like imposition of a lockdown again if people continued to flout guidelines, Shelar said the state government owes an explanation to the people on the rising graph of COVID-19 cases.

''The government should explain how it came to the point of introducing a lockdown again to curb the rise in the daily number of COVID-19 case. How did it happen,'' Shelar asked.

He said state health minister Rajesh Tope should speak on these issues.

''Maharashtra was reporting less number of cases till recently but what happened in the last few days that more cases are being detected in the state,'' he questioned.

