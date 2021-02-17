Left Menu

French govt says three-quarters of people in nursing homes have received COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:31 IST
Three out of four people in nursing homes for the elderly have received a COVID-19 vaccination shot, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal was speaking at news conference after a cabinet meeting.

People in retirement homes were the number one priority in the government's vaccination drive.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

