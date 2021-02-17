French govt says three-quarters of people in nursing homes have received COVID-19 vaccine

French govt says three-quarters of people in nursing homes have received COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:31 IST
Three out of four people in nursing homes for the elderly have received a COVID-19 vaccination shot, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
Attal was speaking at news conference after a cabinet meeting.
People in retirement homes were the number one priority in the government's vaccination drive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabriel Attal
- French