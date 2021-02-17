Left Menu

Civilian shot at by militants in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:38 IST
Civilian shot at by militants in Srinagar

A civilian was injured after militants opened fire at him in the high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The militants fired at Akash Mehraj in his shop, Krishna Dhaba, a police official said.

He said Mehra was rushed to the hospital in an injured condition.

Krishna Dhaba is a popular food joint in Durganag area. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

The attack comes on a day when a group of envoys including those from several European Union countries and a few Organisation of Islamic Countries' member states began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in the newly carved union territory, especially after the recently-concluded local body elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital after feeling unwell

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeths 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19. The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh...

Clear day in Delhi

It was a clear day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling around 27 degrees Celsius.Dense fog engulfed parts of national capital in the morning with visibility dropping upto 50 metres. However, the sky wa...

European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny

Europes top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlins determination to isolate its most prominent foe.The ruling by the European Court of ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021