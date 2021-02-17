Left Menu

India, Japan exchange views on non-proliferation, conventional weapons

India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, security of outer space and export control, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:00 IST
India, Japan exchange views on non-proliferation, conventional weapons

India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, security of outer space and export control, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The discussion in the virtual format took place under the framework of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control.

''The two sides exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control,'' the MEA said. ''Both sides recognized the importance of the dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that contribute to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global partnership,'' it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...

European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny

Europes top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlins determination to isolate its most prominent foe.The ruling by the European Court of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021