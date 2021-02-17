Coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups held at Jammu airport: Police

A coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups was arrested from Jammu airport on Wednesday soon after his arrival from abroad, police said here.

The man was identified by the police as Sher Ali.

''Sher Ali is the main coordinator and facilitator of terrorist activities of various groups. He is involved in facilitating infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Indian territory from Balakote area of Poonch district,'' the police said in a statement here.

Police sources said Ali was arrested based on specific information immediately after his arrival at the Jammu airport.

''He has been arrested in connection with a case lodged at police station Mendhar last year. He is also involved in many other cases (related to his terror activities),'' the statement said.

Sitting abroad, the police said, Ali facilitated the entry of two Pakistani terrorists from Dabbi area of Balakote sector (Poonch) on the intervening night of November 24 and 25 last year at the behest of his Pakistani handler, Sultan.

Both the terrorists of the J&K Ghaznavi Force were later killed in an encounter on December 13 last year in the Poshana area of Surankote.

''Ali also smuggled arms and ammunition, which included three pistols and one IED, besides other ammunition through Balakote sector,'' the police said.

Ali's father, Mushtaq Ahmed, and sister, Raskeem Akhter, were arrested by the Poonch Police on September 11 for receiving the arms consignment from PoK, and an FIR stands registered at the Mendhar police station in this case, the police said.

So far, the police said, five overground workers -- Mushtafa, Mohd Yaseen, Younis, Irfan and Raskeem -- involved in the terror network led by Ali have been arrested.

''Ali was also involved in drug smuggling along with smuggling of arms and ammunition, and 2 kg heroine, worth over Rs 8 crores in the international market, was also recovered from this terror network which was meant to be used for terror financing,'' the police said.

It said five pistols, 13 grenades and one live IED had been recovered from the busted network.

Further investigation is in progress, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)