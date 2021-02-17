Left Menu

International court finds Jamaica violated rights of gays

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:28 IST
International court finds Jamaica violated rights of gays
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An international tribunal has found that Jamaica's government violated the rights of a gay man and a lesbian, according to a ruling released Wednesday, and activists say it could set a precedent in a region long known for legal harassment of the LGBT community.

The ruling was issued by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in September 2019, but the commission had kept it confidential until Wednesday.

"This is now the landmark LGBT human rights case for the entire Caribbean region," said Human Dignity Trust, a U.K.-based legal organization that presented the case to the commission in 2011.

The trust represented Gareth Henry, who attorneys said is a gay man living as a refugee in Canada, and Simone Edwards, a lesbian they say was forced to flee Jamaica.

Henry sought asylum in Canada in 2008 after facing police brutality and repeated attacks by homophobic gangs, including being chased by a mob of some 200 people who were chanting that gay people must be killed, according to the trust.

Edwards was shot several times outside her home in 2008 by people who tried to kill her and her two brothers, one of whom is also gay, attorneys said, adding that she lost one of her kidneys and part of her liver. She has since been granted asylum in Europe.

Activists hailed the decision of the commission, which is an autonomous body of the Organization of American States. It called on Jamaica's government to provide full reparation, including economic compensation, but there's been no response so far, Téa Braun, director of Human Dignity Trust, told The Associated Press.

She said Jamaica has not yet followed any of the commission's other recommendations.

"We urge the Jamaican government to recognize the personal suffering of Gareth and Simone and to accelerate the repeal of these discriminatory laws," she said.

A spokesperson for Jamaica's government did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jamaica is one of nine nations across the Caribbean that still have laws prohibiting consensual, same-sex intimacy, according to the trust. These include Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda. The colonial-era laws call for penalties that range from 10 years to life in prison, with one including hard labor as well. While the laws are rarely enforced, human rights organizations note that violence and harassment still exist in the Caribbean and that members of the LGBT community are frequently refused housing or employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As temperatures soar, Kerala government reschedules working hours for labourers

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to reschedule the working hours for labourers in the state effective immediately till April 30, considering the rising daytime temperatures.Labour Commissioner S Chitra issued the order to avoid in...

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.The 12-foot ...

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021