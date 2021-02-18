U.S. says arms sales to Egypt 'routine replenishment'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:41 IST
U.S. arms sales announced on Tuesday to Egypt were a "routine replenishment" of naval defense surface-to-air missiles, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, adding that the approval does not prevent Washington's ability to keep upholding a focus on human rights.
Egyptian authorities on Sunday detained relatives of prominent Egyptian-American human rights activist Mohamed Soltan, the Freedom Initiative, Soltan's organization, said in a statement.
