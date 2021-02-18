Bedi all praise for her successor

Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has said her successor TamilisaiSoundararajan is a learned and experienced person and that the Union Territory would benefit much.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Telangana Governor, is holding an additional charge of Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Bedi, removed from the post of Lt Governor by a Presidential order on February 16, told PTI over phone on Thursday that the new incumbent is a learned and also an experienced person. ''I am confident that Puducherry will benefit much,'' Bedi said.

Bedi is staying in Raj Nivas and would leave Puducherryfor Delhi in the next few days, sources said.

She was Lt Governor of the Union Territory for more than four years and her concern was, among others, protecting the water-table and unhampered implementation of Swacch Bharathi Abhiyan.

She said she would take with her to Delhi the bicycle she had been using for her weekend visits to semi-urban and peripheral pockets of Puducherry to learn about the problems of the people.

''I will continue to go on a bicycle in the capital also,'' she said.

Bedi and the Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamyhad been having differences over various administrative and fiscal issues.

She said in a voice message that she was a believer in communication.

''The role of the fourth pillar (media) is crucial in process of development. I feel that media is a watchdog of society and helps the government redress the grievances of the people,'' she said.

