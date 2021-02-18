Maha budget likely to be presented on March 8

The Maharashtra government islikely to present the state budget on March 8, officials saidon Thursday.

The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.

''The government is prepared to hold the session fromMarch 1 to 28. But a review of COVID-19 cases will be takenbefore finalising the schedule,'' an official said.

''The business of the first week has been finalised andthe budget presentation is likely to be done on March 8,'' headded.

Another Business Advisory committee (BAC) meeting isscheduled on February 25 to take the final decision on it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the monsoon andwinter sessions of the state legislature were held only fortwo days each last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)