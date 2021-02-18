Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirables' law - RIA

Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirables' law - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:59 IST
A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, the RIA news agency reported.
Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, was put under house arrest in early 2019 in what her supporters say is a politically motivated action to stop her activism and punish her for showing dissent publicly.
She is accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. It is one of more than 30 groups that Russia has labelled as undesirable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia''s coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Mexico
Mexico approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, signs deal for supply
Russia should release Journalists detained at protests, says Committee to Protect Journalists
Russia records 16,474 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russia reports 16,474 new coronavirus cases, 526 deaths