Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN39 RUSSIA-LD SHRINGLA FS Shringla holds 'productive' meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Moscow: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a ''productive'' meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday during which the two sides exchanged views on a number of issues concerning regional and global security.

FGN35 US-INDIA-LD QUAD India a critical partner, says Pentagon; Quad foreign ministers to meet virtually on Thursday Washington: India is a critical partner, especially when one considers all the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon said on the eve of the maiden Quad ministerial meeting under the Biden administration. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-TIME-INDIANS Five Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list of 100 emerging leaders New York: Five Indian-origin personalities, including Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde and UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, and an Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's annual list of 100 “emerging leaders who are shaping the future''. By Yoshita Singh FGN33 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly Beijing: China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal. By K J M Varma FGN34 VIRUS-UK-STUDY UK study shows COVID-19 infections 'fallen significantly' in England London: The interim findings of a new UK government-backed study released on Thursday shows that COVID-19 infections in England have ''fallen significantly'' since January, reflecting the impact of the strict lockdown measures. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 US-CITIZENSHIP-BILL US Citizenship Act of 2021 to be introduced in Congress on Thursday Washington: Proposed by President Joe Biden, the US Citizenship Act 2021 - which among other things intends to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards would be introduced in Congress on Thursday, a move that would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indian IT professionals in America. By Lalit K Jha FGN38 PAK-CLIMBERS Top Pakistani climber, two other mountaineers missing on K2 declared dead Islamabad: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other climbers who went missing early this month while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest mountain, were declared dead on Thursday after hectic efforts spanning over two weeks to locate them failed to produce any positive result. By Sajjad Hussain FGN16 LANKA-IMRAN-ADDRESS Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's planned address to its Parliament: Media reports Colombo/Islamabad: Sri Lanka has cancelled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned address to its Parliament during his upcoming visit to Colombo, according to media reports.

FGN41 AUS-FACEBOOK-3RDLD NEWS In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia Canberra: In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.

