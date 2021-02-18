Left Menu

UK sanctions Myanmar generals after military coup

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:46 IST
Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals for serious human rights violations following a military coup there.

"We, alongside our international allies will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people," foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

