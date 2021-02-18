Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:02 IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the ongoing review of the U.S. strategy in Afghanistan in a Wednesday call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with the top U.S. diplomat reiterating the country's support for the peace process in Afghanistan.
According to a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken said the United States is committed to a peace process that includes "a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire."
