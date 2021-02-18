No decision on NATO's Afghanistan withdrawal, Stoltenberg says

NATO defence ministers did not decide whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"At this stage we have made no final decision on the future of our presence," he said after a video conference with allied defence ministers. "As the May 1 deadline is approaching, NATO allies will continue to closely consult and coordinate in the coming weeks," he told a news conference.

