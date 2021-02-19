Israeli woman who crossed into Syria being repatriated with Russian help -Netanyahu

Israeli woman who crossed into Syria being repatriated with Russian help -NetanyahuReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:59 IST
An Israeli woman was being repatriated early on Friday with Russian help after having crossed into Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Syrian state media said Russia was mediating a swap whereby Israel would release two jailed Syrians in exchange for the Israeli citizen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
