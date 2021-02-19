Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by the Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers' strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, without specifying further. In late January, Castello Branco said truckers threatening to strike due to what they perceived as high domestic diesel prices were not the company's problem.

The company has repeatedly said it sells fuels domestically in line with international prices.

