BSF seizes heroin along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

BSF sleuths on Friday seized 10 kg heroin along the Indo-Pakistan border near Gatti Hayat border outpost in Mamdot area of Punjab's Ferozepur, officials said.

The BSF jawans observed some suspicious movement early morning ahead of barbed wire fencing following which they challenged the intruders, they said.

The BSF jawans also fired some shots in the air following which the smugglers ran towards the Pakistani territory amid dense fog.

During a search operation in the area, ten packets of heroin were recovered, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)