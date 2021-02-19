Left Menu

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:51 IST
Silver futures drop on subdued demand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Silver futures on Friday dropped Rs 586 to Rs 67,908 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery tumbled by Rs 586, or 0.86 percent, to Rs 67,908 per kg in a business turnover of 12,130 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.62 percent to USD 26.96 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

A new Honor battery that likely belongs to the much-awaited Honor Band 6 has received the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the fitness band will be launched in India soon.According to popular tipster Mukul Sharm...

Sri Lanka to procure 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India: Official

Sri Lanka will purchase 10 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India, officials here have said.In January, under Indias neighborhood first policy, Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of free vaccines. They were administered as a p...

Three more face charges in graft case against ANC's Magashule - S.African prosecutors

Three more people will face charges in a fraud and money-laundering case against Ace Magashule, a top official in South Africas governing African National Congress, state prosecutors said on Friday. Magashule, the secretary-general of the A...

Foundations of 'Make in India' concept were laid by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, says Goa CM

While garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary here at Farmagud, Ponda on Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the foundations of the concept of Make in India were laid by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021