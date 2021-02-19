Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Friday dropped Rs 586 to Rs 67,908 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery tumbled by Rs 586, or 0.86 percent, to Rs 67,908 per kg in a business turnover of 12,130 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.62 percent to USD 26.96 per ounce in New York.

