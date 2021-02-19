Left Menu

Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme

Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:27 IST
Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme
Representative image. Image Credit: AF.mil

Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s.

It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month. Ankara has said its removal from the programme was unjust, and President Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes for positive developments under U.S. President Joe Biden.

The contract was signed with Ankara-based SSTEK Defence Industry Technologies, owned by the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), Ankara's main defence industry authority. Arnold & Porter will "advise on a strategy for the SSB and Turkish contractors to remain within the Joint Strike Fighter Program, taking into consideration and addressing the complex geopolitical and commercial factors at play," the contract said.

Despite Turkey's removal from the programme, and sanctions imposed on Turkey's defence industry in December, the Pentagon has said it will continue to depend on Turkish contractors for key F-35 components. Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey had already paid for some F-35 jets. "Even a hangar fee was taken from Turkey for the jets it could not take delivery of," he told a NATO-related event on Thursday.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, speaking after a NATO defence ministers' meeting, said he had "brought to the clear attention of our allies that licensing restrictions, attempts for sanctions or even the threat of sanctions against Turkey" only weaken the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free hand' to police resposible for poor law & order in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged poor law and order situation, claiming that a free hand given to police is responsible for it.Charging the government with humiliating a...

Conveyed to Indian govt our commitment to protect privacy of personal conversations: WhatsApp

Hours after announcing the decision to go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update, WhatsApp on Friday said it has conveyed to the Indian government that it remains committed to protection of privacy of personal conversations acro...

FEATURE-Insecurity, suspicion will mar vaccine rollout in Africa war zones

160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations due to conflict Britain is calling for ceasefires to roll out vaccines in conflict zones There were 1,200 attacks on health workers, medical facilities and veh...

Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

A designated MPMLA court inWest Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021