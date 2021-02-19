Left Menu

Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan meets Pak FM to discuss Afghan peace process

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov on Friday met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

During his one-day visit to the country, Kabulov also met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi and Kabulov exchanged views on the recent developments, especially about the Afghan peace process.

The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process, it said.

"The Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process," the FO said, adding that the minister also highlighted Pakistan's facilitation of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

He expressed hope that the Intra-Afghan negotiations would lead to its desired objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Qureshi noted that both Pakistan and Russia have convergence of views on matters of mutual interest including an inclusive political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi also conveyed best wishes for his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Ambassador Kabulov, in his meeting General Bajwa, discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, particularly developments in the Afghan peace process, according to the army's media wing.

Bajwa told the envoy that peace in both the countries was in the greater interest of the region.

Kabulov appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process and expressed that, ''Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds,'' it said.

Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation, according to FO.

