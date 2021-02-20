Left Menu

Ethiopia's regional Tigray forces name conditions for peace with government

After declaring victory later that month, it has said it is focused on apprehending senior TPLF members who remain at large. Among the points made by the TPLF was a demand that Eritrea withdraw its forces from Tigray.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:41 IST
Ethiopia's regional Tigray forces name conditions for peace with government

Forces fighting Ethiopia's military in the Tigray region laid out eight conditions on Friday for beginning peace talks, including the appointment of an international mediator and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - the former ruling party in the northern region - after regional forces attacked federal army bases in the region on Nov. 4.

Abiy declared victory less than a month later after the TPLF withdrew from the regional capital, Mekelle, and major towns, but low-level fighting continues. Some senior TPLF members remain at large, though the federal government has captured or killed a number of former officials. TPLF spokeswoman Liya Kassa outlined the group's preconditions for joining talks to end the conflict in a statement on the Facebook page of Dimtsi Weyane TV, a station owned by the former ruling party.

Abiy's spokeswoman and the head of the government's taskforce on Tigray did not respond to requests for comment. During the height of the conflict in November, the government said it would not negotiate until its efforts to restore the rule of law were complete. After declaring victory later that month, it has said it is focused on apprehending senior TPLF members who remain at large.

Among the points made by the TPLF was a demand that Eritrea withdraw its forces from Tigray. Accusations of an Eritrean military presence are one of the most contentious issues in the conflict. Eritrea and Ethiopia have both previously denied that Eritrean troops operated on Ethiopian territory. Dozens of eyewitnesses have said they have seen Eritrean troops.

The TPLF also called for the removal of the interim administration appointed by the federal government as fighting raged in November. It said the officials elected in September in a regional vote that Abiy's government called illegal should be allowed to return. In the region of more than five million people, thousands of people are believed to have died and 950,000 have fled their homes since fighting began.

Verifying details of the situation has been difficult because communications to Tigray remain difficult and the government tightly controls access.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021