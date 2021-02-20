Left Menu

U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

"No matter what the outcome of our review, the United States will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan," Austin added. After two decades of Western military intervention and hundreds of billions of dollars in investment, NATO countries are reluctant to heed a May 1 deadline and risk undermining progress towards democracy as a peace process stalls.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:48 IST
U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, but did not offer any hints about whether the United States would withdraw its troops by a May deadline. "I urge all parties to choose the path towards peace. The violence must decrease, now," Austin told reporters.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is conducting a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban that is expected to determine whether it will meet the deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from America's longest war. "No matter what the outcome of our review, the United States will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan," Austin added.

After two decades of Western military intervention and hundreds of billions of dollars in investment, NATO countries are reluctant to heed a May 1 deadline and risk undermining progress towards democracy as a peace process stalls. U.S. and European officials say the Taliban have not fulfilled commitments they made in the accord and that conditions are not conducive to advancing the peace process amid a surge in violence blamed on the insurgents.

The Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule in Afghanistan after their 2001 ouster at the hands of U.S.-led troops, deny the charges and indicate they will resume attacks on U.S. and allied troops unless the May deadline is kept. Attacks in Afghanistan, including a bomb that killed the deputy governor of the capital Kabul in December, have prompted members of the U.S. Congress and international rights groups to call for a delay to the pullout agreed under former President Donald Trump.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government have largely stalled in Doha in recent weeks, leading to growing fears that talks could be on the brink of collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021