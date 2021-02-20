Left Menu

U.S. does not plan sanctions relief, other steps before Iran talks

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:04 IST
U.S. does not plan sanctions relief, other steps before Iran talks

The United States has no plan to ease sanctions or take other steps such as issuing an executive order about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal before possible talks with Iran and major powers, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, Psaki said "there is no plan to take additional steps" on Iran in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation." The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 pact that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which Biden's predecessor Donald Trump abandoned nearly three years ago.

Under the deal, Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Washington reimposed sanctions after Trump quit, and Iran responded by violating some of the deal's nuclear limits. Iran reacted coolly to the Biden administration's initial offer, with its foreign minister saying Tehran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear program once U.S. sanctions are lifted.

Asked if the Biden administration was considering an executive order about reviving the agreement, Psaki noted the European Union has floated the idea of a conversation among Iran and the six major powers who struck the agreement: Britain, China, France, Germany Russia and the United States. "The Europeans have invited us and ... it is simply an invitation to have a conversation, a diplomatic conversation. We don’t need additional administrative steps to participate in that conversation," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. begins processing asylum seekers as Biden unwinds Trump program

The United States began rolling back one of former President Donald Trumps most restrictive immigration policies on Friday, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be he...

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021