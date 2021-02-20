BRIEF-Billionaire Biotech Investor Patrick Soon-Shiong Is Exploring Sale Of The Los Angeles Times- WSJ

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* BILLIONAIRE BIOTECH INVESTOR PATRICK SOON-SHIONG IS EXPLORING SALE OF THE LOS ANGELES TIMES LESS THAN THREE YEARS AFTER BUYING IT FOR $500 MILLION- WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3qFOWsU

