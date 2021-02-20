Left Menu

Air Vice-Marshal Rajesh Vaidya assumes role of Dean, Dy Commandant of AFMC Pune

Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, assumed the appointment of Dean and Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, according to the Defence Wing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:26 IST
Air Vice-Marshal Rajesh Vaidya assumes role of Dean, Dy Commandant of AFMC Pune
Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.. Image Credit: ANI

Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, assumed the appointment of Dean and Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, according to the Defence Wing. AVM Vaidya is an alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College from the 1981 batch and was commissioned in the Indian Air Force in 1985. Having initially served as Squadron Medical Officer in both fighter and a transport squadrons, he specialized in community medicine from AFMC and qualified his Diplomate of National Board (DNB) from the National Board of examinations, Defence Wing stated.

The Defence Wing in the statement further stated that Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) Vaidya has been on the faculty at the Armed Forces Medical College earlier and has held pivotal public health appointments including Director (Health) and Director (Medical Research) of the Armed Forces Medical Services. As Director (Health) he was the nodal officer for AIDS control in the Armed Forces. He was the Conference Director entrusted with overall control of planning, organizing and conducting the largest international military medicine conference ever organized by the AFMS, the 42nd World Congress of the International Committee of Military Medicine in 2017.

He has research credentials with prestigious awards at both the undergraduate and the postgraduate levels. He is a post-graduate teacher and examiner at Poona University, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and the National Board of Examinations. Prior to his present appointment, AVM Rajesh Vaidya was commanding the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME) which is the apex aircrew medical evaluation institution in India. For his dedication and committed service, he has been awarded the Chief of Air Staff Commendation in 2013 and the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...

No VIP movement on Shahi Snan days during Kumbh

No VIP movement will be allowed on Shahi Snan days during the forthcoming Kumbh in Haridwar. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting with police officials of different states and security agencies held at Uttarakhand police headqua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021