Maha: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur

A 24-year-old woman was killedand three others injured when their car crashed into a dividerin Maharashtra's Nagpur city in the early hours of Saturday,police said.

The accident occurred near Law College on AmravatiRoad of the city, when the victims' speeding car crashed intoa divider and overturned, an official said.

Barkha Harish Khurana, a resident of Shanti Nagar,died on the spot, while her younger brother and two cousinssuffered injuries, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two ofthem are in a critical condition, he said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and otherrelevant sections of the IPC has been registered in thisregard, the official added.

