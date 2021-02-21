Myanmar-based Rohingya arrested from Ghutiari Sharif

A Myanmar-based Rohingya wasarrested from Ghutiari Sharif in West Bengal's South 24Parganas district for illegally entering the country, policesaid on Saturday.

The person, identified as Mohammed Idris a resident ofMyanmar's Buthidaung town in Rakhine state, was picked up fromnear Ghutiari Shariff hospital late on Friday night, thepolice said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Baruipur district police teamalong with sleuths of the special task force arrested theRohingya, a top police officer said.

''He failed to produce any valid document nor couldhe satisfactorily reply to questions on how he crossed theinternational borders.

''We had to lay a trap to arrest him. He had enteredthe country on Thursday night,'' he said.

Initial probe revealed that Idris had spent a fewweeks in a camp meant for Rohingyas in Bangladesh's Cox'sBazar, he added.

''We are trying to find out whether he has entered thecountry alone or he was in a group and where had he planned totake shelter. We are talking to him,'' the police officer said.

The accused Rohingya, who was booked under IllegalImmigration Act, was remanded for six days in police custodywhen produced at a court here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)