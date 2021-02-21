UK could declare Brexit 'water wars' - The Telegraph

UK could declare Brexit 'water wars' - The TelegraphReuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 05:24 IST
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.
Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain will not introduce COVID-19 vaccine passports
Britain, EU seek special session of UN rights forum on Myanmar crisis
FACTBOX-What changes does Britain want to N. Ireland post-Brexit rules?
Britain wants to resolve post-Brexit N.Ireland trade issues quickly
Britain tightens travel restrictions with hotel quarantine and prison threat