UK could declare Brexit 'water wars' - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 05:24 IST
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.

Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.

