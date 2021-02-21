Left Menu

India signs USD 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives

India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.Cordial meeting with Defence Minister MariyaDidi .

PTI | Male | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:58 IST
India signs USD 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.

Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

''Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives,'' he tweeted.

''Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia records 12,742 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,742 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 12,953 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,164,726, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. Over the past ...

Former Congress leader to face trial in 2014 case in UP's Prayagraj

A Special Court in Prayagraj on Saturday rejected a petition discharging Former Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi along with two others from an old case. Nandi, who is now in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, was convict...

Discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls at BJP meet: Arun Singh.

Discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls at BJP meet Arun Singh....

PM Modi addressed meeting of BJP's new set of national office-bearers: Party general secretary Arun Singh.

PM Modi addressed meeting of BJPs new set of national office-bearers Party general secretary Arun Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021