India signs USD 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.Cordial meeting with Defence Minister MariyaDidi .PTI | Male | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:58 IST
India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.
Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.
''Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives,'' he tweeted.
''Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar
Appreciate solidarity shown by world leaders on loss of lives in U'khand, says Jaishankar
Assam is the springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Guwahati.
Assam's all-round development is central to success of Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Guwahati.
India offers USD 40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives: EAM S Jaishankar.