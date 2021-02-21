Mayor of French city of Nice calls for weekend coronavirus lockdown

Mayor of French city of Nice calls for weekend coronavirus lockdownReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:24 IST
The mayor of the French Mediterranean city of Nice called on Sunday for a weekend lockdown in the area to stop the flow of visitors and curb a sharp spike in coronavirus infections.
"We need a strong measures that go beyond the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew, either a tighter curfew, or a partial and time-specific lockdown. A weekend lockdown would make sense ...that would stop the inflow of visitors," Mayor Christian Estrosi said on franceinfo radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
