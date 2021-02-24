Indonesia says foreign minister's planned visit to Myanmar not going ahead

Indonesia says foreign minister's planned visit to Myanmar not going aheadReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 08:49 IST
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will not travel to Myanmar to hold talks with the country's military leaders following a military coup earlier this month, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
"After taking into account the current development and the input of other ASEAN countries this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
