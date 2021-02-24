Left Menu

SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam to those having exhausted last attempt amid pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking an extra chance to appear in the UPSC civil services exam by aspirants who have exhausted their last attempt last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar said that it is dismissing the plea filed by a civil services aspirant for an extra chance to the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in examination held in October, 2020 citing difficulties faced in preparations due to the pandemic.

On February 9, the Centre had told the top court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates. It had said that the candidates who gave their last attempt examination in October 2020 would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred.

The Centre was initially not willing to concede to giving an extra chance but it was later done at the suggestion of the bench.

