Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre on fuel prices, says 'Modi govt's pitch is full of high inflation'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the hike in prices of fuel and gas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:19 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre on fuel prices, says 'Modi govt's pitch is full of high inflation'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the hike in prices of fuel and gas. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader commented that the Modi government's pitch is full of high inflation for the common people.

"In the last three months, the price of domestic gas cylinders have increased by Rs 200. Petrol and diesel have already moved towards hitting a century. The pitch of the Modi government, who is batting for his billionaire friends at both ends of the economy, is full of high inflation for the common people," Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100 in some states. Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey "every citizen's anguish and deep distress regarding the spiralling fuel and gas prices." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RSS chief advocates 'Akhand Bharat', says Pakistan in distress ever since partitioned from India

Advocating the need for Akhand Bharat undivided India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.Speaking at a book launch here, Bhagwat said Akhand Bharat is possibl...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Bengal needs vaccine for 'cut money' and 'tolabaji' (extortion) and BJP will make arrangements for it: J P Nadda.

Bengal needs vaccine for cut money and tolabaji extortion and BJP will make arrangements for it J P Nadda. ...

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021