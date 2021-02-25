Parliament, Assemblies worked together amid COVID, contributed to govt's efforts: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Parliament as well as all the Legislative Assemblies worked together in coordination and contributed to the efforts of the government. Addressing MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The global pandemic of Corona has posed new challenges before the governments as well as legislative institutions. However, in such challenging times, our responsibility becomes even more onerous. The people facing hardships look upto their legislators and MPs to find a solution to their problems."

"In the time of Corona also, the Parliament as well as all the Legislative Assemblies worked together in coordination and contributed in the efforts of the government. I am glad that our collective efforts helped in facing this challenge," he said. Birla said this collective cooperation is our source of strength. We should strengthen our collective efforts and try to make them even more effective.

"We summoned the Parliament even in the midst of Corona pandemic and sent a positive message to the people through our functioning," the Lok Sabha Speaker said. "Your Legislative Assembly had also held its session in November despite Corona and had made a meaningful effort to work in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people. It indicates that our legislative institutions are discharging their constitutional responsibilities with utmost sincerity," he said.

"Democracy can be strengthened only when all constitutional institutions work in tandem and cooperate with each other within their respective constitutional jurisdictions. All the institutions should complement each other." "You may recall that last year, this issue was discussed comprehensively at the Presiding Officers' Conference held on 25-26 November 2020 in Kevadia, Gujarat. Now we are giving effect to the resolutions adopted and decisions taken at that conference," he said.

"In the same conference, we had read the Preamble to the Constitution in front of the towering Statue of Unity of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on 26th November 2020 and had taken a pledge to organize special programs across the country to raise awareness about the Constitution especially amongst the youth of the country. The objective is to make the Youth committed to their constitutional obligations and duties," Birla said. "We should always be driven by the spirit of Nation First and all our actions should reflect it. Only then will we be able to build a strong nation," he added.

